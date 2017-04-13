As someone who has faithfully paid my utility bills in full and on time for more than 40 years, I was dismayed to read about the late and over budget new billing system.
I was especially taken aback by the comment that “ … there was no effective mechanism in place for officials to regularly communicate the status of the project.”
Note to all involved: there are two amazing devices called the telephone and email that might have been useful. You should check them out.
Robert Isgur, Seattle
Most Read Stories
- No-kids wife can make herself scarce around hubby’s nephews, niece | Dear Carolyn
- 3 killed in Seattle, Burien, Federal Way shootings
- Skier killed in Snoqualmie Pass avalanche remembered as ‘true educator’
- Councilmember Kshama Sawant says Seattle ‘shaken’ by Mayor Ed Murray sex-abuse allegations
- Mayor Ed Murray’s lawyer: Medical exam disproves accuser’s anatomical claim
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.