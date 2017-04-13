Share story

As someone who has faithfully paid my utility bills in full and on time for more than 40 years, I was dismayed to read about the late and over budget new billing system.

I was especially taken aback by the comment that “ … there was no effective mechanism in place for officials to regularly communicate the status of the project.”

Note to all involved: there are two amazing devices called the telephone and email that might have been useful. You should check them out.

Robert Isgur, Seattle

