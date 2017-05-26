We must fight the Republican Party propaganda machine and the way it uses words to cast aspersions on those with whom it disagrees.
While most Republicans claim to be “pro-life,” in reality they are merely “pro-birth.” If they cared about children and families, they would not try to legislate for the removal of health care, educational resources or the social net for those in greatest need.
Many who oppose the Republican agenda belong to the Democratic Party, not the “Democrat Party.” Not only is it grammatically incorrect, but the term “Democrat Party” attempts to change history and undermine the legitimacy of today’s socially-progressive Democratic Party. While the Democratic Party is the oldest political party in the U.S., it has not been historically the bastion of liberal thought. It’s current framework evolved from the presidency of Franklin D. Roosevelt.
I am a pro-choice, pro-child retired teacher and a lifelong member of the Democratic Party.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle once again nation’s fastest-growing big city; population exceeds 700,000 | FYI Guy
- 2 Bellevue High students investigated in alleged rape of 14-year-old girl at Yarrow Point party
- Amazon opens Seattle grocery pickup sites to Prime members
- Despite 'good visit' with Colin Kaepernick, Seahawks may not be done in search for backup QB
- Trump’s budget proposal zeros out $1.1 billion for Lynnwood light-rail line
Sofia Freer, Redmond
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.