We must fight the Republican Party propaganda machine and the way it uses words to cast aspersions on those with whom it disagrees.

While most Republicans claim to be “pro-life,” in reality they are merely “pro-birth.” If they cared about children and families, they would not try to legislate for the removal of health care, educational resources or the social net for those in greatest need.

Many who oppose the Republican agenda belong to the Democratic Party, not the “Democrat Party.” Not only is it grammatically incorrect, but the term “Democrat Party” attempts to change history and undermine the legitimacy of today’s socially-progressive Democratic Party. While the Democratic Party is the oldest political party in the U.S., it has not been historically the bastion of liberal thought. It’s current framework evolved from the presidency of Franklin D. Roosevelt.

I am a pro-choice, pro-child retired teacher and a lifelong member of the Democratic Party.

Sofia Freer, Redmond