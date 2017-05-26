I was following the latest social-media frenzy about Melania and Invanka Trump not putting on headscarves while in Saudi Arabia. What?! Later, I found out that neither Laura Bush nor Michelle Obama did either.

I am a Social Democrat, and I got caught up years ago listening to left-wing radio. A co-worker was just the opposite, and we got into these, “I am right, you are wrong, you are an idiot” debates.

Finally I figured out I don’t need left-wing radio telling me those “other people” are idiots. We need to start listening and compromising. Compromising is not wrong. It is how things get done. Most of us want the same things. The difference is how to get there. Half way is better than no way.

Take a deep breath, America, and talk to the other side.

Who cares about headscarves when we need to solve health care, infrastructure, education and a whole host of other issues?

Walter Kostecka, Federal Way