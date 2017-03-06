The “My Take” personal essay by Vincent G. Barnes is a disgrace. The United States Flag Code, Title 4, Chapter 1, section 8(a) states: “The flag should never be displayed with the union down, except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property.”

I dare to say that his life or property are not in extreme danger, no matter how angry he is at President Donald Trump. I commend the teenager who had the courage to knock on Mr. Barnes’ door to tell him that he thought it was disrespectful and that he knew people who had died for the American flag. As an educator, Mr. Barnes should be ashamed that he uses a distress signal of the American flag to express his political views.

Larry Brickman, Bellevue