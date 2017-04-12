Business model
I was inspired by the article about United’s problem with an overbooked flight. It occurs to me that we could fix the economy if other industries would adopt the airlines’ business model. Just think how many jobs would be created if Ford simply sold more cars than it built.
Problem solved!
Howard Hance, Snohomish
Not so friendly skies
United Airlines needs to be held accountable for its disgusting and outrageous attack on an Asian-American passenger. He was dragged off the plane and bloodied because the airline overbooked the flight in an insatiable drive for profit. Who do these corporate bosses and airline employees think they are?
Those who did it should be fired, arrested and charged with assault, and the honchos who approved it should be charged as accessories.
The “friendly skies” are looking like a racist open season on passengers.
Adrienne Weller, Seattle
