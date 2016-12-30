I read with incredulity the article in Sunday’s Seattle Times, “How long you in for? Courts leave many sentences unclear” [NWSunday, Dec. 25].
Having recently returned to the area after 30-plus years in Oregon, mostly working for Oregon state government, I find it difficult to believe that the various levels of government here treat sentencing in such a cavalier manner. There is no excuse for this.
First, the Legislature needs to demand the sentencing communications be computerized.
Second, the sentencing court needs to be required to communicate the precise sentence (including mitigating possibilities) to the Department of Corrections at the time the inmate is sentenced. All current sentences must be updated within a reasonably short time period.
The Legislature must require this of the DOC and each county. And we don’t need additional staffers — unless they are computer programmers.
The present lack of a system is unfair to both society and to those who are sentenced.
David Schreffler, Bellevue
