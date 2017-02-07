Little did I think I would ever find myself agreeing with anything President Trump has to say, but his comment about the U.S. not being an innocent bystander in the world represents one of the few demonstrable facts to come out of his mouth.

One need go no further back than our “war on terror.” There is the monumental disruption, and tens of thousands of associated civilian deaths, that our invasion of Iraq has caused. There are the many civilian deaths associated with our drone program.

We would be a much more credible nation in the eyes of the world if we were capable of shedding our arrogance and acknowledging that we are not perfect.

Richard Schwartz, Bellevue