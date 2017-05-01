I was very moved by Ater Malath’s “My Take” essay.

I felt ashamed that in the wealthiest country in the world we are debating whether to help the poorest, sickest and most vulnerable. While I think that most individual Americans have generous hearts, why do we allow our charitable impulses to be politicized? Foreign aid is not about our survival or even our comfort; the total amount is but a drop in the national budget.

Yes, life is not easy for many of us, but our troubles pale in comparison to living in a war-torn, drought-ridden land. When America helps, the world is a better place for everyone. Withholding or diminishing our help is the worst possible response to extreme suffering, not least of all because it makes us small in spirit.

Sheila Quinn, Seattle