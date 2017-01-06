The Seattle Times does a disservice to U District residents in its article on proposed zoning changes [“U District upzone: Will it cost 40 units, or 1,500 households?” Page One, Dec. 30].

The city’s report on zoning alternatives was based on a thorough, data-driven analysis of likely market conditions, conducted by a team of professional planners. John Fox’s analysis consisted of driving around the neighborhood counting buildings, with no attempt to determine the likely amount of redevelopment or how different zoning alternatives would affect the outcome.

With light rail coming to the U District, we have a fantastic opportunity to house our growing population in a walkable, high-opportunity, transit-rich neighborhood, while at the same time adding new affordable housing, open space and historic preservation requirements.

The U District will change dramatically over the next few years under any zoning. The additional housing capacity and affordability requirements in the proposal will ease displacement pressures, not aggravate them. Fox’s inflated numbers are a scare tactic and deserve to be treated as such.

Ethan Phelps-Goodman, Seattle