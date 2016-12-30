Jay Ambrose calls President Obama a “king” who treats Congress condescendingly [“The two-president nation,” Opinion, Dec. 28]. I see a do-nothing Congress whose Republican leadership decided that to further their party goals and objectives, it was more important to not get anything done to help the American people, and thus the sitting president.

I also do not agree that President Obama has been the instigator of class antagonisms or increased racial tensions in our country. Rather, these tensions are inherent in our country. And, I would contend, the political divisions have been manifest in the Trump regime that will take over soon.

As far as a “two-president nation,” I see President-elect Trump causing greater harm because of his inconsistent tweets, which do not reflect consistent U.S. policy for many years on many foreign entanglements.

I hope President Obama keeps in our political world and gives analysis to an erratic new administration running our nation.

Robert James, Lynnwood