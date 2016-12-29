The Jay Ambrose column on the editorial page of Wednesday’s Seattle Times is astonishing. Ambrose accuses President Obama of breaking “records in polarizing the country” by stirring up class antagonisms, heightening racial tensions and helping instigate political stalemate.

Who’s zooming whom here?

In his 2012 book “Do Not Ask What Good We Do: Inside the U.S. House of Representatives,” Robert Draper reports that prominent GOP leaders agreed on Inauguration night 2008 to “challenge the [Democrats] on every single bill and challenge them on every single campaign. … Eight days later, Minority Whip [Eric] Cantor would hold the House Republicans to a unanimous No against Obama’s economic stimulus plan.” This was a plan that helped save the nation from a second Great Depression.

Ambrose also pooh-poohs Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s 2010 stated goal of making President Obama a one-term president over all other issues facing the nation.

President Obama has always spoken inspiringly about the need to unite the United States and has always behaved consistently with this view … and with grace and dignity.

Look who we have now.

Dave Miller, Issaquah