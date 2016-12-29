Kudos to The Seattle Times for publishing “The two-president nation” [Opinion, Dec. 28].

After reading the Jay Ambrose column, I ran outside my house and looked to the skies for flying pigs, not accustomed to seeing this kind of dialogue in The Times.

Observing only birds and clouds, I returned to this incisive, intelligent article outlining President Obama’s intent to roam around D.C. to school the minions and criticize Trump.

Obama acolytes will swarm to attack this commentary, unable to tolerate any negative discourse directed at this charming but feckless leader, all oblivious to the divisiveness he will sow as a taller and more eloquent Al Sharpton.

We are in for a rough ride.

Jens Rivera, Freeland