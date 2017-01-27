Donald Trump is full of empty promises. He told his supporters that he is going to “Make America Great Again.” Reporters should hold his feet to the fire and ask him to let us know exactly when that occurs. There will be no increase in the number of jobs as he has promised; there will be nothing “terrific” in place of Obamacare; radical Islamic terrorism will not be “eradicated”; mothers and children will still live in poverty; and crime, gangs and drugs will still exist across the land.

This comic-book character needs to be called on his false promises. His misled supporters need to be helped to the realization that he has no magic wand. Reality is a stubborn thing. The half of the country still in touch with it needs to be vigilant in holding up the mirror so the President and his supporters can clearly see themselves.

David B. Richardson, Seattle