The people who are astonished by the protests against President Donald Trump’s ban on refugees and immigrants should be asked a few questions [“Supporters: Trump is just doing what he promised,” Feb. 3, A1]:

How many people do you know personally (or within one connection) who have been attacked by Muslim immigrants from Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Yemen, Syria, Libya or Sudan?

And then:

How many people do you know personally (or within one connection) who have become addicted to OxyContin or heroin?

How many people do you know personally (or within one connection) who have been affected by gun violence?

I’m listening!

Kate Bradley, Sammamish