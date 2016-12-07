Editor, The Times

My bookshelves contain more than a dozen books on government intelligence. And that doesn’t even include the works of fiction. What both purveyors of fact and fiction agree on is that separating wheat from chaff in the intelligence business is very difficult. But Gen. Mike Flynn, the man President-elect Trump has tapped to be his national-security adviser, has demonstrated that he is singularly inept at this task. He has fallen for numerous fake news stories. Worse yet, he has gone out of his way to publicize them without first making an effort to determine their accuracy.

It is often easy to determine that a fake news story is fake. All you have to do is go to the website and look for a disclaimer. Our adversaries go to a great deal more effort to conceal what they are up to including mounting elaborate deception campaigns. How could someone so easily duped be up to this most important task, that of not being fooled, when he formally assumes his duties after the inauguration?

Trump needs to replace Flynn with someone more capable.

Patrick J. Russell, Seattle