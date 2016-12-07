Editor, The Times
My bookshelves contain more than a dozen books on government intelligence. And that doesn’t even include the works of fiction. What both purveyors of fact and fiction agree on is that separating wheat from chaff in the intelligence business is very difficult. But Gen. Mike Flynn, the man President-elect Trump has tapped to be his national-security adviser, has demonstrated that he is singularly inept at this task. He has fallen for numerous fake news stories. Worse yet, he has gone out of his way to publicize them without first making an effort to determine their accuracy.
It is often easy to determine that a fake news story is fake. All you have to do is go to the website and look for a disclaimer. Our adversaries go to a great deal more effort to conceal what they are up to including mounting elaborate deception campaigns. How could someone so easily duped be up to this most important task, that of not being fooled, when he formally assumes his duties after the inauguration?
Trump needs to replace Flynn with someone more capable.
Most Read Stories
- This video of Marshawn Lynch narrating the 'Planet Earth II' iguana chase wins the internet
- Watch: Boat called ‘Nap Tyme’ collides with Washington State Ferry near Vashon Island
- Boeing blindsided as Trump slams Air Force One costs
- Former Seahawk Ricardo Lockette stirs anger at Garfield High assembly: ‘Men take the lead’
- Seattle’s newest apartments: ‘prison cell’ with no door for toilet
Patrick J. Russell, Seattle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.