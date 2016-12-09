Editor, The Times

A lesson Donald Trump has yet to learn is that what he says as the president-elect has a different impact than when it comes from an opinionated, uninformed, billionaire, reality-TV-show host. He continues to tweet whatever impulsive thought comes into his head without any consideration of how it will impact his constituents, the economy or foreign relations.

At the request of a lobbyist, he takes a phone call that jeopardizes decades of foreign policy, before he’s even elected. Beyond that, he continues to make cabinet appointments with people that disdain the agencies they may lead. It’s one thing to ‘bring change.’ It’s another thing entirely to disrespect the work of thousands of public servants that have worked in government for the benefit of our country, even if one doesn’t always agree with the goals.

We, as a nation, always say, even if you don’t respect the person, respect the office.

I am having a hard time with that since Donald Trump has shown no respect for the office for which he will take the oath or for the government he was chosen to lead.

Nancy Whitney, Renton