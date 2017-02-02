Letters to the EditorNorthwest VoicesOpinion Travel ban: You missed a spot Originally published February 2, 2017 at 2:41 pm Share story By Letters editor In order to be consistent in the approach to terrorism, shouldn’t we ban travel to and from the site of the original mass U.S. terrorist attack — Oklahoma? It makes just as much sense as Trump’s plan. Bob Melo, Newcastle Letters editor: letters@seattletimes.com. Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryEducation: No DeVos Previous StoryAirport protests: Traveling public has rights
