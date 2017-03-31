It’s been a long cold winter for us Seattleites, especially for those who make the outside home. Managing outside is a constant stress, but I do not accept that trash all around is an unavoidable consequence. Whatever your lifestyle, I don’t care what your story is, it doesn’t matter. This piece of earth we all call home is not a trash receptacle.

The back side of Queen Anne, along Aurora, in particular, is scary with all kinds of stuff falling down the hillside. Do you believe that this inevitably comes of having a growing homeless population? Well, I don’t.

I propose that everyone pick up some trash every day, particularly the plastic kind, especially the stuff that doesn’t decompose, that can harm. I do it every day. If you are asking for money, clean up the area you work in and dispose of it properly. If you live in an area with trash, ask the city to support you and create trash pick-up outings.

Let’s model for each other the personal responsibility of caring about where we live, tent or house.

Susanne Ashland, Seattle