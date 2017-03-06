So there I was stuck in traffic on the viaduct. It was last Monday, Feb. 27, and all of us there probably advanced about the length of a city block in two hours. But considering all things, it wasn’t bad — the view was awesome, and I could smell the charbroiled burgers cooking on the pier below.

Then I put myself in the same traffic in the future, when I’m below ground in a tunnel, breathing truck exhaust and staring up a tailpipe in the smoky gloom, with no way to escape my claustrophobia, and me timbers start to shiver.

Progress has certainly made Seattle a world-class city.

Mark Conlan, Seattle