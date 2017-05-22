In your Traffic Lab section you published two very different perspectives of bicycling in Seattle.

One man said he was chastised by drivers and the other found Seattle drivers to be kind and courteous. The one who found them kind said he follows all the traffic laws.

I bicycle more than drive. I follow all the rules too. I stop at stop lights and signs. I use hand signals and stop for pedestrians in cross walks. I see so many cyclists blow through stop signs, stop lights and crosswalks full of people. They don’t use signals and in general disrespect traffic laws.

This is inciting road rage in the drivers around them. If you show no respect for the law, how do you expect drivers to react?

Bob Holley, Seattle