When U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert, R-Auburn, first ran for Congress, I contributed to his campaign. I have not always agreed with Reichert’s positions, but I have not been ashamed of him until now.

He has said his office is struggling with a record number of calls from constituents, and is concerned for his personal safety, citing the 2011 shooting of U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords at a public event in Arizona.

Former congresswoman Giffords responded to Reichert and others, in part, with, “Have some courage. Face your constituents. Hold town halls.”

We pesky constituents may be an inconvenience, but we must be heard.

I was one of the approximately 500 people who gathered outside Reichert’s district office in Issaquah on Feb. 23 to demand that he hold even a “mini” town-hall meeting.

My message to Rep. Reichert is “Dave, do your job or start working on your résumé.”

Martha McCready,

Maple Valley