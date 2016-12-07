Editor, The Times
The story about torture [“Poll: Nearly half in U.S. say torture can be useful,” Page A8, Dec. 6] neglects to mention that Americans’ growing approval of torture directly contradicts the overwhelming scientific evidence that torture simply does not work as a method of extracting valuable information.
In our supposedly “post-factual” world, these results may not be surprising, but their implications are very troubling. That nearly half of the citizens of the world’s most powerful countries are increasingly prepared to overlook legal, ethical and even practical considerations in support of this horrific practice says much about the distorting and dehumanizing effects of power itself.
Monique Vescia, Seattle
