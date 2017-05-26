I have owned a convenience store for 25 years and fully support raising the legal age for purchasing tobacco from 18 to 21.
Raising the smoking age will reduce my sales and profits — and I don’t care.
As Op-Ed writer Dr. Christopher J. Frank pointed out, it’s the right thing to do for many reasons. There are more important things than profits and tax revenues.
Ask yourself, if the smoking age were currently set at 21, is there any possibility that we would be debating lowering the age to 18?
Most Read Stories
- Seattle once again nation’s fastest-growing big city; population exceeds 700,000 | FYI Guy
- 2 Bellevue High students investigated in alleged rape of 14-year-old girl at Yarrow Point party
- Amazon opens Seattle grocery pickup sites to Prime members
- Despite 'good visit' with Colin Kaepernick, Seahawks may not be done in search for backup QB
- This Seattle bar just made Esquire’s ‘24 Best Bars in America'
David M. Hall, Edmonds
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.