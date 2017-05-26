I have owned a convenience store for 25 years and fully support raising the legal age for purchasing tobacco from 18 to 21.

Raising the smoking age will reduce my sales and profits — and I don’t care.

As Op-Ed writer Dr. Christopher J. Frank pointed out, it’s the right thing to do for many reasons. There are more important things than profits and tax revenues.

Ask yourself, if the smoking age were currently set at 21, is there any possibility that we would be debating lowering the age to 18?

David M. Hall, Edmonds