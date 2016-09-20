Cheryl Berenson in her Op-Ed “Women deserve abortion access no matter their incomes” [Opinion, Sept. 15] wrote, “Treating a woman differently by denying her access to abortion just because she is poor goes against my Jewish values.” She has forgotten that there is another Jewish value, a reverence for life, which should be considered here. An unborn child should not be put to death because the mother does not want the inconvenience of bearing it.

That aside, her premise has some flaws. Henry Hyde wanted to reduce all abortions in this nation, but the only way he could do it was through Medicaid funding. But poor women still have access to abortions: 49 percent of women seeking abortions in 2014 had a family income below the poverty level, according to the Guttmacher Institute. Seventeen states fund abortions through state Medicaid funds. Planned Parenthood and a few other groups offer financial assistance.

The Hyde Amendment has been supported by both parties. It was only this year that the Democratic Party has called for its repeal, even though 62 percent of Americans are opposed to taxpayer funding for abortions, according to a Marist poll.

Brent Begalka, Renton