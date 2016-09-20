Cheryl Berenson in her Op-Ed “Women deserve abortion access no matter their incomes” [Opinion, Sept. 15] wrote, “Treating a woman differently by denying her access to abortion just because she is poor goes against my Jewish values.” She has forgotten that there is another Jewish value, a reverence for life, which should be considered here. An unborn child should not be put to death because the mother does not want the inconvenience of bearing it.
That aside, her premise has some flaws. Henry Hyde wanted to reduce all abortions in this nation, but the only way he could do it was through Medicaid funding. But poor women still have access to abortions: 49 percent of women seeking abortions in 2014 had a family income below the poverty level, according to the Guttmacher Institute. Seventeen states fund abortions through state Medicaid funds. Planned Parenthood and a few other groups offer financial assistance.
The Hyde Amendment has been supported by both parties. It was only this year that the Democratic Party has called for its repeal, even though 62 percent of Americans are opposed to taxpayer funding for abortions, according to a Marist poll.
Brent Begalka, Renton
Most Read Stories
- Reporting from Yellowstone: Our best-and-worst list
- Injury updates for Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett and RB Thomas Rawls
- Parenthood: tough act in money juggling | Money Makeover
- Seattle City Council approves worker-scheduling law VIEW
- Suspect is shot and captured in New York-area bombings VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.