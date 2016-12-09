Editor, The Times

Thanks to Danny Westneat for pointing out how “Nine of the 10 counties in this state that have benefited the most from Obamacare also voted for Donald Trump. How much are we obligated to care, then, when tens of thousands of them get thrown off health coverage?” [“Counties in Washington that rely most on Obamacare voted for Trump, Local, Nov. 29].

Westneat was, as usual, on target — painfully so. I can almost see and hear voters in those counties and across the country now as they slap themselves on the face in the coming months and exclaim, “Why, holy cow, I had no idea Trump would be doing this if he got elected!”

Westneat concluded his column by quoting H.L. Mencken defining democracy as “the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard.”

Westneat would have been justified concluding with another Mencken quote: “No one in this world … has ever lost money by underestimating the intelligence of the great masses of the plain people …”

Gregg Herrington, Vancouver, Wash.