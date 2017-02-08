Share story

Why does our president feel it necessary to disparage and be mean to those who disagree with his actions? Is he not sufficiently mature to understand that there will always be those who disagree with him?

Why can he not be gracious enough to honor the right of individuals to disagree with him without making negative remarks about the individual? Does he not understand that his behavior belittles him, his office and unfortunately the United States?

Alvin Novack, Seattle

 

