Two-headed monster

After reading Jay Ambrose’s column [“The two-president nation,” Opinion, Dec. 28], I had to shake my head and laugh.

In less than a month, a man with zero public-service experience, a remarkable self-obsession and an unbreakable Twitter habit will be sworn in as president of the United States.

We already know what a “two-president nation” looks like compliments of Donald J. Trump. Twenty-four hours after his election concluded, he began inserting himself into sensitive national and international affairs with his disconcerting, uninformed tweets. He continues his juvenile Twitter battles, eschewing facts he finds distasteful and spreading untruths, as he takes on the role of leader of the free world.

Ambrose predicts President Obama will be “growling through a media microphone on a daily basis” criticizing Trump, come Jan. 21. President Obama has far more class than to growl on a daily basis. But if he does choose to make his opinions known — his absolute right — he will simply be following the example set by the new president, a fact difficult to eschew.

Casey Hall, Everett