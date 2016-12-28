Fair is fair
For virtually every day of the Barack Obama presidency, I heard over and over again from numerous Republicans that Obama wasn’t their president, and they were not going to support him at all.
Now I hear from so many of these same people that I have to support Donald Trump. Do they realize how blatantly hypocritical that is?
I did not vote for Trump, and don’t have to support a man who I deem as very dangerous. Fair is fair.
Jeff Swanson, Everett
