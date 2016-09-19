As the refugee crisis and public safety once again find their way into headlines, it is important to consider international aid [“New York bombs filled with shrapnel and clues,” Page One, Sept. 19]. Our country has engaged in conflict in the Middle East longer than any other war in our history. So far, we have succeeded in creating more refugees and instability. It is time for a different approach.

International aid addressing global poverty is an essential part of reducing violence around the world. As a former U.S. Army infantry soldier, I saw firsthand the crushing poverty in Iraq and Afghanistan that gives rise to extremism and sectarian violence. Simply sending more troops will not fix the problem.

Our country spends less than 1 percent of its federal budget on foreign aid. By shifting our priorities, we could help children in other countries avoid starvation long enough to receive the education they need to be productive members of society. Poverty rates and malnutrition are already dropping. With our help, they can be eliminated, opening the way for U.S. trade. More than 45 percent of all U.S. exports now go to developing countries.

World poverty and U.S. national security are inexorably linked. Let’s stop ignoring the underlying issue and use our most effective weapon against extremism — the international affairs budget.

Will Sweger, Seattle