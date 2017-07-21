An issue is beginning to creep up on us that I hope will be given more attention in the near future. The census of 2020 is shaping up to be a fiasco that we need to address.

More is at stake than we think as census data shape how states and regions are represented in Congress and where the federal government puts public services and infrastructure.

It means which towns will get a Wal-Mart or a Whole Foods. It means where housing assistance, highway maintenance and Medicare/Medicaid federal dollars will go.

Undercounting population guarantees that states will be strapped for funding in these areas. And, as usual, a faulty count will misdirect resources and weigh most heavily on minorities, the poor and immigrants. They are the hardest to track down and — especially now — they might be very wary of responding.

We need to be aware that if the Census Bureau does not update its systems or get proper funding there will be a serious undercount — one that underrepresents African Americans and Hispanics.

Remember, the census is a count of population, not of citizens. Every one is counted, whether citizen, legal resident or undocumented immigrant. So it is easy to see that Trump-era immigration crackdowns are likely to have a major chilling effect on noncitizens.

President Trump’s budget proposal falls short of what is needed for next year’s planned test of the new systems that need to be in place. And soon it will be too late to get back on track. Without delay, Trump must nominate competent people to fill empty posts and Congress must allocate money for the necessary tests.

Meanwhile the 2020 census debacle is looming. Write your representatives.

The Rev. Patricia C. Barrett, Port Townsend