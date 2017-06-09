‘Dangerous precedent’

I’ve been shocked by events at The Evergreen State College. Professor Bret Weinstein was harassed for progressive comments on changes to the college’s policies toward racial equity.

A mob of students interrupted his course to protest comments critical of the “Day of Absence, Day of Presence” requesting white students and professors leave the campus. Students threatened Weinstein seemingly without repercussions.

Evergreen president George Bridges failed to protect the general well-being of professors and students on his campus. Bridges then capitulated to the demands of the small, aggressive student group, setting a dangerous precedent for settling conflicts on college campuses.

At a public liberal-arts institution, professors should provide students with the tools to critically evaluate the world we live in, especially the nuances of arguments that we disagree with.

It is not relevant whether one finds Professor Weinstein’s comments agreeable. His right to voice a dissenting opinion should not be violated, nor should his career or students suffer from misplaced outrage by a vocal minority.

Alex Beck, DVM, Pullman, Evergreen alumnus

Out of patience

A thing that those of us with privilege fail to recognize is that “civil discourse” and “rule of law” are asking for patience from those being harmed while we be allowed to take our time to adapt to the fact that we are harming.

Be patient and let me keep hitting you, just less hard, while I get used to the fact that I am hurting you and that it is not OK. You cry that you are being hurt by not being able to hit me. This goes to race, gender, politics, ability, economic status, religion, etc.

Regarding state Rep. Matt Manweller, R-Ellensburg, and his bill about pulling funding from The Evergreen State College: It is, in essence, saying shut up while I hit you.

Sharon Taubel, Olympia

Unique model

I am a student at The Evergreen State College. There has been an increase of media coverage about my school lately.

What hasn’t been in the press are stories about the amazing faculty members who make this community special, such as Karen Hogan. She took great effort to ensure our education was not interrupted while continuing to foster respectful dialogue during active threats.

Our pedagogical model is unique. Assumptions about our community and school are simply misinformed. An Evergreen education is worth as much as a student puts into it. Highly motivated students have written their tickets to grad school by performing independent research. Nontraditional students (those 25-plus, such as myself) and veterans study side by side with teens.

Our weird little community in our weird little school is truly the best.

Sierra Zambrano, proud Geoduck, Olympia