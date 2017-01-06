Jerry Large makes good points in his column about working for the common good in America [“Good citizens have each other’s backs,” NWThursday, Jan. 5].
As a representative democracy, we need to share our thoughts and help guide our elected representatives. Whether it is protecting the safety net programs like SNAP (formerly food stamps) that help one in six Americans to put food on the table, or expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit so working childless adults won’t get taxed into poverty, our representatives and senators need to hear from us.
Why not take a few minutes to call or write our elected representatives and ask them to take action for the common good?
Most Read Stories
- KOMO cuts positions in newsroom
- UW seismologists ready to record rumble of Seahawks fans at playoff game vs. Lions
- Do you live in Seattle's most liberal or conservative neighborhood? Check our map. | FYI Guy
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Man dangling by neck from Colorado ski lift saved by professional slackliner
Willie Dickerson, Snohomish
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.