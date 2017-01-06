Jerry Large makes good points in his column about working for the common good in America [“Good citizens have each other’s backs,” NWThursday, Jan. 5].

As a representative democracy, we need to share our thoughts and help guide our elected representatives. Whether it is protecting the safety net programs like SNAP (formerly food stamps) that help one in six Americans to put food on the table, or expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit so working childless adults won’t get taxed into poverty, our representatives and senators need to hear from us.

Why not take a few minutes to call or write our elected representatives and ask them to take action for the common good?

Willie Dickerson, Snohomish