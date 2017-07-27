“Meet a college graduate with an empty wallet” — another perspective:

As a pre-baby boomer who is winding down a career in engineering while still raising minor children, I’ll admit to having a narrow perspective on poverty. My world is filled with people who are professionally and economically successful. They work in the construction trades, public services, engineering, legal, finance, planning and scientific professions, and all sorts of technical and administrative occupations.

As we coach my youngest (10) to think about his career, we see an almost overwhelming array of choices that could lead him to a satisfying and economically successful future. Many of these paths don’t require a college education.

What writer Lisa Harmon says resonates with me. It’s a story I hear from many younger people who find themselves in occupations that don’t support a reasonable lifestyle.

I also wonder if our societal focus on raising children to “listen to your inner self,” “follow your dream” and the necessity of a college degree may be leading many young people down impractical educational paths that result in dead-end employment.

We need to do better.

Karl Hufnagel, Seattle