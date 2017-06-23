I appreciated Jerry Large’s column on the Charleena Lyles tragedy [“Tragedy a cry to end our resort to violence,” NWThursday, June 22]. Every time I read about the latest shooting in which the police are involved, I just cringe and hang my head that our country simply cannot/will not come to any terms with its gun violence.

I agree with Large’s insight that “the police are not equipped to deal with people who have been failed by other systems.” But if our society is unable or unwilling to correct and fund our educational, housing and health-care systems, then perhaps police training needs to include nonviolent ways of handling a dangerous situation before they reach for their guns.

If all a policeman has to say at an inquest is, “I was afraid for my life” to acquit him of wrongdoing, the reliance we should place on them will be eroded further. Then their jobs will be harder and less effective. Then everybody loses.

Steven Lequire, Des Moines