The excavated hole across from Seattle City Hall still sits vacant while the city searches for the perfect public/private match to develop the site. The city’s history with public/private development has been fraught with compromise. Look no further than its failures on this site or the Westlake Mall.

My solution: develop a full-block park above a parking structure. San Francisco’s Union Square and Pittsburgh’s Mellon Square are two perfect examples that bring needed open space to their downtown cores. Seattle’s downtown desperately needs open space.

– Jim Rymsza, Seattle