Yes, Folklife is on life support, and so are many other art events, like the Fremont Solstice Parade.
During the “selling” of a city, when booming business development fuels the soaring cost of living, the arts have always struggled. For most local artists, you really have to support it yourself for your art to happen. So in times of financial famine that causes them to draw back. And an escalating effect occurs too. Soon the small art events are struggling also.
What happens when the creative culture is too costly to have and stops inspiring others to be expressive too?
Seattle was once a city that could afford that culture, from the individuals who play Folklife with such resounding joy, to the zany ones racing around Fremont, to the struggling theaters.
Get smart, be inspired, support your arts!
Maque daVis, Seattle
