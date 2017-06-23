Can any of us afford the current American health-care system?

In the midst of the wrangling over an Obamacare replacement in the other Washington, our insurance commissioner, Mike Kreidler, reminded us that health-care costs for all of us (as indicated by proposed insurance premiums), not just ACA beneficiaries, are rising inexorably [“Health plan rates could go up an average of 22%,” NWTuesday, June 20].

Inexplicable drug costs are one part, but we have a broad health-care crisis that appears destined to impact everyone, and our economy: This is our very real national problem.

We can only hope that after the partisan politics around Obamacare are resolved, our leaders will address these issues, and not just pass costs on to states or individuals. We can hope.

Michael F. Mulroy, MD, Bellevue