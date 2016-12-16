I cannot figure out whether your editorial on tech executives having much to teach Trump is delusional or sarcastic. [“Tech execs have much to teach Trump,” Opinion, Dec. 14]

Trump summons people to the altar of Trump, where he agrees with them momentarily then proceeds to ignore their advice.

Perhaps the tech executives are cowed by Trump’s tweet threats, perhaps their hubris makes them think they can outsmart him, or perhaps they are so eager for the deregulation and tax breaks Trump promises, they will seek them at any cost.

Beverly Marcus, Seattle