As someone who grew up in and recently moved from California I was astounded at the degree to which housing was accessible in the Puget Sound. Never before had I had to make a deposit of only $300.

My partner and I recently received our graduate degrees and are six-figures deep in debt. We would never have been able to pay out of pocket for the $1,000-ish deposit I am used to.

Thank you, Seattle City Council, for realizing not everybody can afford, on top of moving costs, these fees. Holding a person’s credit and reputation instead of their savings accountable is much more sensible and accessible.

Isaac Jorgensen, Tacoma