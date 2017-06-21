As someone who grew up in and recently moved from California I was astounded at the degree to which housing was accessible in the Puget Sound. Never before had I had to make a deposit of only $300.
My partner and I recently received our graduate degrees and are six-figures deep in debt. We would never have been able to pay out of pocket for the $1,000-ish deposit I am used to.
Thank you, Seattle City Council, for realizing not everybody can afford, on top of moving costs, these fees. Holding a person’s credit and reputation instead of their savings accountable is much more sensible and accessible.
Isaac Jorgensen, Tacoma
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.