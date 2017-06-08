Share story

Wrong! The editorial “End biology testing requirement” is all off.

For most people, biology is more pertinent to their lives than algebra, geometry or calculus. Most of us will never need nor use these math subjects, but we live with nature and should know something about it.

Perhaps the climate skeptics would be more accepting of climate-change threats if they knew more about living things and how they function.

JoAnn Riley, Kenmore

