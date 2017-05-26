I am writing in regards to the sad and cowardly act of terrorism in Manchester, England. This act of brutality and barbarism is an act of violence against the entire fabric of humanity.

This act of violence has nothing to do with Islam. As a member of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, I condemn all forms of terrorism and extremism in the strongest possible terms.

May God comfort the bereaved families and help them overcome their losses.

Imran Ghumman, Redmond