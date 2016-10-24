New England Patriots’ Coach Bill Belichick’s reaction to using Microsoft’s Surface tablet, “I just can’t take it anymore — too undependable for me,” is a welcome voice of reality that speaks for all of us everyday users of technology [“NFL’s Belichick is no fan of Microsoft’s Surface tablet,” Business, Oct. 23].

He may have a beef about a particular brand, but he’s really expressing the frustration most of us consumers have about all the overhyped, over-marketed, under-delivering technology we are promised by manufacturers and service providers that will make our lives easier, faster and more productive, effortless and seamless.

How to submit a letter Letters to the editor are an important part of the Opinion section. Our readers share a wide range of perspectives on current issues. Interested in writing a letter? Submit at this link or write to letters@seattletimes.com. Read more about the Dos and Don'ts of letter writing.

We see commercials touting “blazing speeds” and “multi-tasking technology” that will miraculously allow us to stream videos, video chat, send texts, surf the net, pay bills, even watch our pets at home — you name it — anywhere, any time, all the time. And we wonder who, exactly, does that actually work for? Certainly not most of us.

And now we know: It doesn’t work for Belichick, either!

Thank you for shining a light on the fine print at the bottom of all those commercials listing the myriad circumstances exempting that technology from actually delivering that imaginary version of reality.

(My position on “Deflategate” hasn’t changed, but you’ve gone up a notch now, Coach Belichick.)

Gary Makowski, Bellevue