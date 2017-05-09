It’s Teacher Appreciation Week, when educators are showered with cards and flowers.
What continues to be not ample is education funding in our state. Despite being one of the first states to legalize pot and same-sex marriage, as well as the first to put a stop to President Donald Trump’s travel ban, our legislators have yet to apply this progressiveness toward education funding.
Washington is home to some of the wealthiest companies in the country, yet legislators haven’t got the courage to set up systems to amply fund education, as our state constitution states.
The Legislature continues to kick the can down the road to act on funding McCleary, despite being found in contempt by the state Supreme Court.
Want to let your teachers know they are appreciated? Call your legislators at 800-562-6000, and tell them to be progressive and fully fund public education.
Martha Patterson, Silverdale
