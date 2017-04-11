Why is it that in the state of Washington we struggle so greatly with our system of taxation?

We will have a steadily rising need for more money every year for the next 1,000 years for schools, roads, social services, and all of our nonprofits annually require more money to provide needed services. Given this obvious situation requiring more money annually, why do our politicians, community leaders, and successful businessmen choose not to phase out our regressive system of taxation (the sales tax, property tax, B&O tax) and introduce a progressive tax system, namely a state individual income tax and a state corporate tax, while maintaining a fair rate of sales tax and property tax?

How high are the politicians going to raise the sales tax before citizens just cannot afford to purchase some items because the sales tax is prohibitive? How many referendums are going to be financed by an increase in property taxes before that source of funds breaks?

It is time for the politicians to step up and take the right and obvious step and introduce progressive taxation to the state of Washington. It is time for common sense and fairness to win.

Bill Pharr, Seattle