The heroin epidemic and the resulting gang violence are becoming a crisis in Washington state.

Nationwide, opioid overdoses killed more than 33,000 people in 2015. That’s a number greater than those killed with guns. So what’s Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s proposal for keeping Washingtonians safe? Some new initiative to combat drug trafficking? New laws aimed at the treatment of substance abuse? Perhaps a new educational push aimed at keeping intercity youth out of gangs? No, of course not. Those issues are complicated and don’t lend themselves to quick fixes.

Ferguson has chosen instead to focus his attention on common semi-automatic rifles and standard capacity magazines, which account for a tiny fraction of deaths caused by guns. This whole thing is a political sham. It’s designed to grab headlines and convince a gullible public that the AG’s doing something to combat crime. Call your state representatives and tell them to stop wasting time with “Ferguson’s Follies” and get to work solving real issues.

Charles Ely, Bremerton