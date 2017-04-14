International law

I’m shocked to see the United States bomb and send troops into a sovereign country, Syria, in violation of international law and our Constitution.

We would think it shocking if an individual watched a rape or brutal assault happening without trying to help. Aren’t we doing the same thing, and are thereby complicit? Has the sense of right and wrong been completely lost?

Don Turner, Seattle

Russia embargo

The recent attack in Syria that killed more than 80 people, including children, was carried out by the military forces of President Bashar Assad.

Coverage of the terrible sight of children gasping for breath before dying in dreadful agony shocked the world beyond belief.

Under the command of President Donald Trump, American ships fired guided missiles at the Syrian air base from where the attacks were launched. America’s attack was right on target.

Obviously, the Russians must have known banned sarin gas was used in these attacks, but there is no proof that they supplied the gas.

President Trump must call on all allies, including NATO, Japan, China and South Korea, to call for a complete economic embargo against Russia, thus destroying the Russian economy. This would cause the Russian people to demand that Vladimir Putin step down.

America and her allies must be very grateful that Trump is the president of the United States.

Nelson R. Still, Issaquah

Reagan-esque

My take on President Donald Trump’s action in Syria is based on his declared admiration for Ronald Reagan — another showbiz guy cum president of the United States.

I was serving on board the USS Fox and was not really thrilled with having the conservative former actor as my commander in chief, when word came that our forces had shot down Lybian jets over the Gulf of Sidra. I was somewhat thrilled to see our “big-boy toys” put to use, and I think there were many who started to see Reagan in a different light.

I think President Trump is just taking the same play from the book to turn things around for himself. One has to view his concern for the victims of the chemical attack with a certain amount of cynicism, given his long record of insincerity and outright deception.

Thomas J. Munyon, Marysville

Innocent children

The death of innocent children is always horrifying and tragic. Can we now hope that our government will show as forceful a response to preventing those deaths on American soil as it has to the recent ghastly massacre in Syria?

Or do we continue to weep helplessly for the little children of Sandy Hook and San Bernardino?

Toni Cross, Seattle