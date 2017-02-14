In exposing the questionable practices of certain doctors and administrators at the Swedish Neuroscience Institute, you have indirectly and unfairly diminished the professional reputations of all staff who work at the Cherry Hill campus.

I am a patient of an excellent cardiologist (and his PA), as well as a wonderful physical therapist, at that institution, and the quality of their care is exemplary.

I am sure that the vast majority of professionals there are equally good at what they do, and they do not deserve to be “guilty by association.”

I think you owe them an apology.

Robert Knudson, M.D., Seattle