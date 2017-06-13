Letters to the EditorNorthwest VoicesOpinion Swedish Health: Patient care Originally published June 13, 2017 at 3:34 pm Share story By Letters editor Of course the nurses have an agenda. It is called demanding excellent patient care. Kay Skaftun, Seattle Letters editor: letters@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StorySugar tax: ‘Narrowly focused’
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.