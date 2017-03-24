More valuable than debating the fitness of Judge Neil Gorsuch would be to denounce last spring’s theft of Obama’s Supreme Court nomination, Merrick Garland, by Senate Republicans, and to prevent a recurrence by either party.

Senate Democrats should not talk about — nor talk to — Gorsuch at all, but rather talk about the theft and offer a trade: a quick confirmation in exchange for an agreement that in the future neither party will refuse a hearing for a nominee more than four months before a presidential election.

Otherwise go nuclear and filibuster the Republicans’ nominee.

This agreement would not have the force of law, but it would be an attempt to restore a functioning and trusted judiciary and Senate as well.

Peter Haley, Seattle